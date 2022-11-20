Bengals vs Steelers Best Bets for Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to exact revenge against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tense AFC North matchup in Week 11.
Pittsburgh has just three wins this season but are coming off a surprising victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers should nonetheless be no match for a rejuvenated Bengals side coming off a bye week as Joe Burrow sets out to exorcise his demons against the team that picked him off four times in the season-opener.
Here are some of the best bets you can make for Sunday’s matchup. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel.
Best Bengals Bets Week 11
Tyler Boyd any time touchdown scorer (+190)
No Ja'Marr, no problem. The Bengals may get more looks to slot receiver Tyler Boyd this game, and Boyd has gone off a few times so far this year. We're not predicting a 100-plus yard receiving game for Boyd, but we do think he'll get on the scoresheet today.
Boyd has scored two touchdowns in his past three games and has shown his ability to make big plays, often securing a chunk of yards after the catch. If he finds open space and goes on a tear against the Steelers' defense, there's a good chance he's running all the way to the end zone.
Kenny Pickett +250 alternate passing yards (+198)
This one's a bit out there, but we're going with it. The Bengals' secondary has suffered quite a few injuries this season with Chidobe Awuzie arguably being the hardest hit. Even though Steelers' Kenny Pickett has his faults, he put together a solid performance against the Saints in Week 10 and could deliver again on Sunday.
The rookie quarterback has passed for 250-plus yards just twice this year, once against the Buffalo Bills and once against the Miami Dolphins. Given the battered state of Cincy's defense, Pickett could take the Bengals by surprise in the air.
Joe Mixon to score 2+ touchdowns (+500)
Joe Mixon had himself a game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, and he could go off against the Steelers. Pittsburgh admittedly have a strong run defense, allowing 108 yards per game in 2022, yet Mixon also figures to be a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield.
He's caught two touchdowns in the last four games, and with Chase still out due to injury, Mixon can make a sizeable impact in the passing game against a weakened Steelers secondary.
In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Mixon ran for 82 yards and recorded 63 receiving yards, his highest receiving yard total thus far. He didn't score a single touchdown that game, yet in a hopefully improved rushing attack, he should find more success today.