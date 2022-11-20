Bengals vs Steelers: Breaking down the Week 11 announcers
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers face off for round two on Sunday afternoon in a game that is a must-win for the stripes. They are 0-3 in the AFC North after losing to the Steelers in Week 1, the Ravens in Week 5, and the Browns in Week 8.
As we all remember, the Bengals fell to the Steelers in overtime in Week 1 and the only reason Pittsburgh's offense was able to score any points in that game was because Joe Burrow gifted them five turnovers. It was a terrible performance for Burrow but hopefully, we won't have to see the bad version of Burrow again when the Bengals head to the Steel City.
Who will Bengals fans get to listen to during this AFC North rematch?
Bengals vs Steelers Week 11 announcers
On the call for this game will be Greg Gumble, Adam Archuleta, and A.J. Ross, per Audacy. Originally, this matchup was supposed to be on Sunday Night Football meaning that we'd have had Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark calling the game but it was flexed out of the primetime hour for Chiefs-Chargers.
This crew is one that fans are probably familiar with. Gumble has been calling NFL games since 1988. He's also well-known for his studio work during the March Madness tournament.
Archuleta played safety in the NFL for seven years and spent time with the Rams, Washington, Raiders, and Bears. He got into broadcasting shortly after his playing career ended in 2008 and joined CBS in 2013.
Ross has worked with CBS since 2018.
This game is a big one for the Bengals, as they cannot afford to go 0-4 in their division, especially if they want to have any shot at winning the AFC North. Can they get the win on the road?