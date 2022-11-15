Bengals vs Steelers Prediction and Odds for Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals' revenge tour can start this weekend, as they head to Pittsburgh for a date with the Steelers. The team from the Steel City bested the Bengals in Week 1 but Joe Burrow helped gift them that victory by throwing four picks and losing a fumble.
A lot has changed in the 10 weeks since then.
The Steelers have added just two wins to their sad resumé and both came against teams from the pathetic NFC South. The Bengals, on the other hand, have gone 5-3 since that game and while they're currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, that will hopefully be motivation for them in the closing weeks of the season.
Cincinnati is off their much-needed BYE week so it's time to see how they respond against a team who they're much better than.
Bengals vs Steelers Odds Week 11
The Bengals are 4.5-point favorites despite playing on the road this week. Their moneyline sits at -225 while the Steelers' moneyline is set at +180. The over/under for points is 41.5.
Bengals vs Steelers Prediction Week 11
Cincinnati is beat up but there's no debating who the better team is in this matchup. Even with a beat-up Bengals secondary, can rookie Kenny Pickett expose it enough to make it noteworthy in this game? I'm leaning toward no.
The Bengals should win this game handily but T.J. Watt is back and we know what a bulldozer that guy is. If he has a big game, this could be closer but I predict that Joe Burrow and the offense do to this Steelers defense what they should have done in Week 1.
Give me a 31-17 Bengals victory on the road in Pittsburgh.