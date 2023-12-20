Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 16
A full betting preview for the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Jovan Alford
The Cincinnati Bengals have kept their playoff hopes alive, thanks to the play of backup quarterback Jake Browning, who has led the team to three straight wins. The Bengals will put their winning streak on the line on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers won the first matchup in Week 12, 16-10. However, things have gone south for them as they've lost three straight games, including two at home. The Bengals' offense nor defense didn't play well in that first meeting, but will hope to change that narrative this weekend.
Cincinnati will likely be without Ja'Marr Chase, however, they Bengals are still 2.5-point road favorites heading into Pittsburgh.
Below, we will break down this last season AFC North matchup and give our best bet!
Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Bengals are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC North opponents
- The OVER is 5-1 in Cincinnati’s last six games
- Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Steelers’ last 12 games
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Jackson Carman - OT - Questionable
- Joe Bachie - LB - Questionable
- Ja’Marr Chase - WR - Questionable
- DJ Ivey - CB - IR
- DJ Reader - DT - IR
Steelers Injury Report
- Kenny Pickett - QB - Questionable
- Damontae Kazee - S - Reserve/SUS
- Minkah Fitzpatrick - S - Questionable
- Cameron Heyward - DT - Questionable
- Trenton Thompson - S - Questionable
Bengals vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Bengals Record: 8-6
- Steelers Record: 7-7
Bengals vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins: With Ja’Marr Chase potentially to miss some time with a separated shoulder, the Bengals will be looking for Higgins to be the No. 1 wide receiver down the stretch. Last week against the Vikings, Higgins stepped up big time, posting four receptions (eight targets) for 61 yards and two touchdowns. The former Clemson standout didn’t play in the previous matchup against the Steelers due to injury. But he’ll look to be a factor in another must-win game on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph: After another rough performance by Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers decided to start Mason Rudolph for this weekend’s game against the Bengals. Rudolph replaced Trubisky late in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Colts. The Steelers haven’t received great QB play this season, which has limited their offense. The last time Rudolph started in a game was in Week 10 of the 2021 season against Detroit. Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
Even though the Bengals won’t have Chase or DJ Reader, I still like their chances of winning on Saturday in Pittsburgh. These two teams played each other in Week 12, where the Steelers won 16-10 in Cincinnati.
The Steelers’ offense had a season-high 421 total yards, and the defense got after Bengals QB Jake Browning (sacked four times and an interception). Pittsburgh also held the Bengals to 25 rushing yards. However, these are two completely different teams as we head into Week 16. Cincy has ripped off three straight wins, while Pittsburgh has lost three consecutive games.
Jake Browning has played well in his last three starts, completing 76.7% of his passes for 953 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns. He gives the Bengals the edge at quarterback over Rudolph for the Steelers.
As for the Bengals’ defense, they’ve been opportunistic, recording four turnovers in the last two games. If they get at least one turnover on Saturday, it could make a huge difference in how this game plays out. With all that being said, give me the Bengals and the points as they find a way to win without Chase and get solid efforts on the ground from Joe Mixon and Chase Brown.
