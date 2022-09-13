Bengals vs Steelers: Stats from Week 1 loss that are inexcusable
7 sacks
After Joe Burrow was sacked a whopping 70 times last season (including the playoffs), the Bengals front office went to work in ensuring that the offensive line wouldn't be a problem anymore. They brought in Alex Cappa, La'el Collins, and Ted Karras as reinforcements to the o-line and after a preseason battle, rookie Cordell Volson won a job on the starting line as well.
This gave Cincinnati four new starters on their o-line with Jonah Williams being the only familiar face returning to the lineup. The group didn't play together much during the preseason and that likely led to the poor showing in Week 1.
While Karras finished with respectable numbers following the game, the unit still surrended seven sacks on Burrow. For a team that went out and spent a lot of money and resources trying to improve the offensive line, it still looked abysmal, especially in the first half.
Yes, the Bengals still had a chance to win the game despite Burrow getting sacked seven times but, as we saw in the Super Bowl, even just one sack can lose a team the game. That's why this group has to gel quickly and get things figured out.