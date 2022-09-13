Bengals vs Steelers: Stats from Week 1 loss that are inexcusable
6 defensive snaps for Daxton Hill
It's hard to be too angry at much on the defensive side of the ball but something that did irk me was that first-round rookie, Daxton Hill, was only present for just six defensive snaps on Sunday. He also appeared in 11 special teams snaps.
The defense played well, limiting the Steelers offense to under 200 yards passing and just 75 yards rushing. The secondary clearly was in a groove and maybe that's why the first-rounder didn't find his way onto the field.
Whatever the reason was, it didn't feel right for Hill to be waiting to get put into the game. Perhaps Zac Taylor didn't want to mess with a good thing but Hill deserved to be on the field for more than six measly snaps.
The Bengals are going to need Hill to step in during the season if injuries start to pile up and hopefully, he'll be ready when that time comes. He can't be ready, however, if he's hanging out on the sidelines for the entire game.
What other Bengals stats were inexcusable in their season-opening loss?