Bengals vs. Steelers Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers square off for the first time this season on Sunday. The narrative of this game changed significantly ever since the Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season, as now it'll be Jake Browning leading the charge on offense for Cincinnati.
As of the end of Week 11, the Steelers would be in the playoff picture (barely) while the Bengals would be on the outside looking in after their loss to Baltimore in Week 11. That means the Steelers are playing a huge game this weekend while the Bengals hope to put a dent in the Steelers' playoff hopes while increasing their own chance of making the postseason.
Bengals vs. Steelers game time
This game will be in the early window on Sunday, kicking off at 1:00 PM EST.
Bengals vs. Steelers location
The Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium to host the Steelers.
Bengals vs. Steelers odds
FanDuel has the Steelers as 1.5-point favorites on the road. This would surely not be the case if Burrow was healthy and playing.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Steelers
The game will air on CBS and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (but only on mobile).
Series history for Bengals vs. Steelers
The Steelers have a commanding lead in the all-time season series (68-39-0) but the Bengals have been slowly chipping away at that lead since Burrow got to town. Cincinnati has won four of the last five match-ups and won the most recent game in November 2022 by a score of 37-30.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Steelers
NFL Weather says it'll be 47 degrees with a chance of rain showers for this AFC North showdown.