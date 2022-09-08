Bengals vs Steelers top prop bet to make for NFL Week 1 Game
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night but the Cincinnati Bengals, the reigning AFC champions, don't play until Sunday afternoon. Their opponent? The Pittsburgh Steelers, a team who the Bengals are all-too familiar with.
As crazy as it is to believe after years of getting stomped on by the Steelers, Cincinnati's recent performances over their hated rival have made it look as though the tides are changing in this rivalry. The Bengals have won three-straight games against Pittsburgh and blew out the Steelers in both games last year.
That being said, crazy stuff happens in Week 1, so fans should know better than to rule anything out. As of now, Cincinnati is a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. Were this game on a neutral field, they'd be 3.5-point favorites, which means that this game could be much closer than what fans are expecting.
When it comes to the player prop bet to make on this game, Joe Mixon is an important player to home in on. Mixon had the best year of his career in 2021 and the expectation is that he keeps building on that season this year.
To Score 2+ Touchdowns - Joe Mixon (+500)
Mixon is not only a huge aspect in the run game but Joe Burrow relies on him in the receiving game too. That's why it feels like easy money that Mixon will find the end zone more than once on Sunday because of his ability to score either as a runner or as a pass-catcher.
To be perfectly honest, a lot of the other Bengals prop bets aren't very tempting so this is the one I'd roll with. Mixon found the end zone twice in two games last year but with the new and improved offensive line to create running lanes for him and to protect Burrow, look for Mixon to be a major factor in Sunday's game.