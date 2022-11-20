Fansided
Stripe Hype
Bengals News

Bengals vs Steelers Week 11 Final Inactives Report

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals / Dylan Buell/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in Week 11, and the teams will each be without some key players.

Cincy should feel well-rested coming off their bye week while Pittsburgh has a boost of confidence after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

The Bengals want to secure their first win against an AFC North opponent, but the Steelers have every intention of spoiling the party.

Here are the final Week 11 inactives for both the Bengals and the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 Inactives Report

WR Ja'Marr Chase

P Kevin Huber

S Dax Hill

HB Chris Evans

DT Josh Tupou

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Inactives Report

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Josh Jackson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

G Kendrick Green

LB Mark Robinson

The Steelers are missing a few secondary pieces, but the Bengals are the more injured unit by far.

Star wideout Ja'Marr Chase remains sidelined due to injury, and Cincy will also be without Dax Hill and Josh Tupou in the defense. An intriguing player on this list is punter Kevin Huber, who has likely lost the starting job to Drue Chrisman for now.

Can the Bengals roll past the lowly Steelers in Week 11?

Top 15 Draft Picks in Bengals History. dark. Next

facebooktwitterreddit