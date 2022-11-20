Bengals vs Steelers Week 11 Final Inactives Report
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in Week 11, and the teams will each be without some key players.
Cincy should feel well-rested coming off their bye week while Pittsburgh has a boost of confidence after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The Bengals want to secure their first win against an AFC North opponent, but the Steelers have every intention of spoiling the party.
Here are the final Week 11 inactives for both the Bengals and the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 Inactives Report
WR Ja'Marr Chase
P Kevin Huber
S Dax Hill
HB Chris Evans
DT Josh Tupou
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Inactives Report
QB Mason Rudolph
CB Josh Jackson
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
G Kendrick Green
LB Mark Robinson
The Steelers are missing a few secondary pieces, but the Bengals are the more injured unit by far.
Star wideout Ja'Marr Chase remains sidelined due to injury, and Cincy will also be without Dax Hill and Josh Tupou in the defense. An intriguing player on this list is punter Kevin Huber, who has likely lost the starting job to Drue Chrisman for now.
Can the Bengals roll past the lowly Steelers in Week 11?