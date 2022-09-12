Bengals vs Steelers: Winners and losers from Week 1 loss
Anything can happen in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and that theory proved pivotal in the Cincinnati Bengals' upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The stripes came back to tie the game at 20 in the final seconds of regulation but couldn't get the job done in overtime.
It was an ugly loss for the reigning AFC champions but the good news is that it's only the first game of a very long season. It's okay to be upset about the loss because it felt like, despite the poor play by the Bengals offense, they were going to pull off this win. They didn't end up doing so and they only have themselves to blame.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the winners and losers from this ball game and discuss how they either helped the team win or how they contributed to the team's loss.
Game stats courtesy of ESPN