Bengals vs. Titans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Cincinnati's receivers)
Giving you the best bets to score a touchdown for NFL Week 4 action between the Bengals and Titans.
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got on the board with a win in Week 3 on Monday Night Football, and now they head to Tennessee to take on another 1-2 team in the Titans.
In this article, we're going to take a look at some touchdown scorers. These are some of the most fun bets to place as all you need is for the player your bet on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet is deemed a winner.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Bengals vs. Titans
- Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (+120)
- Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+290)
Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (+120)
Ja'Marr Chase had his best game of the season on Monday night, hauling in 12-of-15 targets for 141 years. Now, he gets to go against a Titans secondary that ranks 29th in opponent yards per pass, allowing teams to gain 7.7 yards per throw against them.
Look for him to have another big game this week, which will hopefully result in him finding the end zone for the first time in 2023.
Tyler Boyd Anytime TD (+290)
Due to the Titans' struggles in the secondary, we're going to target another receiver to score on Sunday. Instead of opting for Tee Higgins, we're going to bet on Tyler Boyd instead.
Boyd has three more receptions on the year than Higgins, and has proven to be a consistent target for Joe Burrow. At +290, I like his odds to score on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
