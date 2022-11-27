Bengals vs Titans Best Bet for Week 12
Joe Burrow needs to bring his A-game when the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans square off on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. Bengals fans fully expect Burrow to do just that and that's why Burrow's passing yards is the bet we're going to focus on for Sunday's game.
Bengals Best Bet: Joe Burrow OVER 278.5 Passing Yards
The Titans are currently surrendering the third-most yards per game and the second-most yards over the past three games, according to Team Rankings. This means that a red-hot Burrow could very likely have his way against what's been a weak Titans secondary.
It'll be key for the Bengals to get a lead over the Titans so then they're forced to move away from using Derrick Henry. He's a game-changer but if Tennessee begins to trail by more than one score, they'll likely go away from the run game and that's where Burrow airing out the pigskin comes into play.
Burrow has been playing lights out over the past few weeks and that's why, with his projected total well under 300 yards, I'd smash the over on this. He's been on fire and should be able to take advantage of a vulnerable Titans secondary.
