Bengals vs Titans: Breaking down the Week 12 announcers
Week 12's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans is a significant one. The Bengals recently propelled themselves into the playoff picture with their Week 11 win over the Steelers and with help from the Chargers and Jets both losing.
The Titans, on the other hand, look to be the favorites to win the AFC South but now they're fighting for the best possible seed. They earned the AFC's top spot in the postseason last year but as we saw, our beloved Bengals unseated them in the AFC Divisional Round and went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
The Titans are certainly going to be out for revenge after getting knocked out of the playoffs by these Bengals. This will be a good game either way but the revenge factor is just too good. Who gets the honor of calling this key AFC matchup?
Bengals vs Titans announcers for Week 12
On the call for Bengals vs Titans will be Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn. Fans are used to hearing Eagle and Davis call their games and this won't be the first time this season we've heard this crew in the booth and on the sidelines.
Eagle is known for his work calling NFL and NCAA March Madness games. He's in line to replace Jim Nantz as the lead NCAA March Madness commentator after he steps away from college basketball following the 2023 tournament.
Davis had a very short career in the NFL but has been in broadcasting since 1987.
Washburn, the sideline reporter for this matchup, has been with CBS since 2014.