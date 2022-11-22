Bengals vs Titans Prediction and Odds for Week 12
The Cincinnati Bengals head back to Nashville for the first time since they knocked off the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. That was a huge win for the stripes, as they knocked off the No. 1 seed in the AFC and in doing so, punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game
The Titans likely remember how much that loss hurt and they probably have had this game circled on their calendars since the 2022 regular season schedule was released in May. Both teams are in the playoff picture as of this writing with the Titans leading the AFC South and the Bengals currently sitting as a wild card team.
Both teams have a lot to gain from a win but the Bengals certainly could use the win more. Tennessee is likely going to win a weak AFC South while Cincinnati needs all of the wins they can get after their sluggish start.
Bengals vs Titans Odds Week 12
The Bengals are favored by 1.5 points despite being the road team. If this game were to be played in Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati would be 4.5-point favorites. Their moneyline sits at -126 and the Titans' moneyline is +108. The over/under of points is 42.5.
Bengals vs Titans Prediction Week 12
Tennessee is a weird team because they're a good run team and have a strong defense. It's hard to predict how those teams will do on a weekly basis because if their run game is shut down, can Ryan Tannehill step up and make the plays that he needs to make?
With this game being between two heavyweights in the AFC, I'm looking at the quarterback matchup. Joe Burrow is more talented than Tannehill and that's why I'm going with Cincinnati to win this one. Let's go with a 28-20 Bengals victory on the road in Nashville.
