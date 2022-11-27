Bengals vs Titans Week 12 Final Inactives Report
As the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road in Week 12 for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes will be on if they will continue their winning ways. Currently riding a two-game winning streak, the Bengals are hoping that their offensive line woes improve to make it three in a row.
It's expected that this will be a very close game where it will more than likely come down to the battle of the trenches. Hopefully, the Bengals' offensive line is able to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright, allow the ground game to get going consistently, and just play better than what we've seen over the past few weeks. Otherwise, it could end up costing the Bengals a very important win on the road.
Below are the final Week 12 inactives reports for both the Bengals and Titans directly from NFL.com.
Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 Inactives Report
WR Ja'Marr Chase
P Kevin Huber
RB Joe Mixon
DT Josh Tupou
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Smith
DE Jeff Gunter
Tennessee Titans Week 12 Inactives Report
OL Ben Jones
DL Denico Autry
DL Naquan Jones
DL Larrell Murchison
LB Joe Schobert
K Randy Bullock
CB Terrance Mitchell