Bengals vs. Titans Week 4 Opening Odds Predict Close Contest Between One-Win Teams
Can the Bengals build off their Monday Night Football revenge win over the Rams?
By Joe Summers
The Bengals got a much-needed victory over the dreaded Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and now turn their attention to the Tennessee Titans.
Both teams are at 1-2 and although they face different challenges, each team suffered a blowout loss to the Browns. Cincinnati is projected to win the road tilt, but oddsmakers anticipate this being a close battle.
Let's look at what the betting odds say about the Bengals vs. Titans Week 4 matchup.
Bengals vs. Titans Opening Odds Week 4
Joe Burrow's lingering injury looms large over this contest. He was able to finish Monday night's game against the Rams, but hasn't looked healthy all season, so his status is something to monitor in a short week.
Tennessee has been a covering machine as underdogs under coach Mike Vrabel, though the Titans' offense is facing new challenges as well with Ryan Tannehill's aging arm. Derrick Henry's season hasn't been impressive and the defense is struggling, too.
Put simply, these are two teams in need of a big win. To Cincinnati's credit, the Bengals are 4-1 in the last five meetings between these squads, covering the spread in every game.
Oddsmakers aren't expecting much offensive production, with 42.5 set as one of the lowest point totals of the week. If Burrow can stay on the field, you have to like the Bengals' chances in this spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
