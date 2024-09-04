Bengals' Week 1 halftime entertainer will be the most accomplished competitor to take the field Sunday
The most accomplished competitor to take the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday won't be a player on the Bengals or Patriots, but rather the halftime entertainer.
Fresh off of setting a world record by devouring 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes live on Netflix on Labor Day, top-ranked professional eater Joey Chestnut will compete during halftime of the game between Cincinnati and New England.
Joey Chestnut will be competing at halftime of Cincinnati's season opener
Apparently eating more hot dogs in 10 minutes than most people do in an entire year didn't satisfy Chestnut's hunger for competition. According to a post made by the Bengals, it appears as though the world-class carnivore will be competing in some sort of a five-on-one Oktoberfest bratwurst eating contest.
It's tough to imagine one guy out-eating a group of five, but when it comes to consuming food, it's impossible to bet against Chestnut. The guy is an absolute animal when it comes to throwing it back. He'll assuredly devour an ungodly amount of bratwurst.
Chestnut's list of accolades is a mile long. He's a 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion, and he's currently the top-ranked professional eater in the world and also the "greatest eater in history," according to Major League Eating. He just competed against and defeated longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a one-on-one hot dog eating contest during which he broke his own record for hot dog consumption.
Some of Chestnut's other records include eating the most pulled pork sandwiches in 10 minutes (45), eating the most hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes (141) and eating the most sliced bologna in eight minutes (14 lbs. worth). The dude is an eating machine, and now fans in Cincinnati will get a first-hand look at a living legend in the world of professional eating.
Perhaps a dominant display from Chestnut at halftime will provide the crowd with some added energy that will in turn transfer to the home team during the second half of the contest.