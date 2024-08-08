Bengals wide receiver carted off the field after suffering injury at training camp
Well this is an unfortunate sight that no Cincinnati Bengals fans want to see.
Charlies Jones suffereed an apparent non-contact leg injury
Second-year wide receiver Charlie Jones was carted off the field during training camp at Paycor Satdium after suffering an apparent non-contact injury during drills. We don't know the severity of the injury yet, so we won't speculate, but it certainly didn't look great.
Unfortunately, injuries are just an inherent risk of training camp, and football in general. They're virtually unavoidable, and several seem to occur annually for every team in the league. Still though, that fact doesn't make it make it easier to accept when the injury bug bites a player on your team.
As a rookie last season, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Bengals and had a total of seven receptions for 64 yards. He has been competing for wide receiver reps throughout training camp along with guys like Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas and rookie Jermaine Burton. Obviously those guys will get some added opportunity if Jones' injury proves to be a significant one.
The Bengals have already had to deal with one major injury issue so far during training camp, as defensive end Cameron Sample was ruled out for the entirety of the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. The hope is that they don't have another one on their hands.
Cincinnati is somewhat thin at the wide receiver behind starters Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins following the offseason departure of Tyler Boyd, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Sure, the team drafted Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen how much he'll actually be able to contribute as a rookie. If Jones is forced to miss significant time, they'll be even thinner at the position.