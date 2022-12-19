Bengals are going to be without Sam Hubbard for at least a few weeks
The Cincinnati Bengals keep on winning but if they want to continue to do so over these next few weeks, it'll have to be without Sam Hubbard. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State left the game in the first half with an injury to his left calf.
According to Tom Pelissero, "Hubbard is expected to miss a few weeks" due to the injury. He did say that the hope is for Hubbard to be able to return in time for the playoffs, which -- if the season ended today -- the Bengals are in the No. 3 spot after jumping the Ravens in the division.
Kelsey Conway said she was hearing that Hubbard could be out for 2-4 weeks.
Bengals might be without Sam Hubbard for a few weeks
Cincinnati is already down Trey Hendrickson on the defensive line and now Hubbard is going to miss some time as well. The team looked lost without Hendrickson in the first half against Tampa but Lou Anarumo made the necessary adjustments in the second half and the defense looked like an entirely different animal. Hubbard wasn't there for any of that.
I'm not saying it's going to be easy for the defense without Hubbard but if they can get him back in time for the playoffs, that seems manageable for this team and the obstacles they've faced this year.