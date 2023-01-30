Bengals' woes increase after Lou Anarumo receives head coach interview
The Cincinnati Bengals are not even 24 hours removed from their devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game and now things are even worse. Defense coordinator Lou Anarumo has received an interview request from the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching job.
It was shocking that Anarumo had not been interviewed or requested to interview considering how dominant his Bengals defense was this year and last year. The Cardinals clearly saw what the rest of us saw though and now he'll have his first head coaching interview of the offseason.
Bengals DC requested to interview for Cardinals HC job
Arizona fired Kliff Kingsbury after the Cardinals failed to make the playoffs and were one of the worst teams in the leagues. The Cardinals job is a weird one, as they have a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray but he's also had tendencies to be a little too outspoken and not a great leader.
Anarumo has proven to be a good leader during his time with the Bengals and has helped lead their defense to new heights. It was shocking that he hadn't received a head coaching interview yet this season but now that the Bengals are done for the year, he's free as a bird.
The Cardinals have also interviewed Ejiro Evera, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Vance Joseph, Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, Frank Reich, and DeMeco Ryans, per NFL.com. Quinn opted to return to Dallas and Reich was hired by the Panthers so those two names are off the board.
The Cardinals have some time to decide who they want to be their next head coach and with only three other teams still in search of their next head coach, it doesn't feel as cutthroat for them. It'd be cool if Anarumo got a chance to be a head coach somewhere but the Bengals would obviously love to have him back for 2023.