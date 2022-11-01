Bengals won't have Chidobe Awuzie for the rest of the season
A rough Monday night loss just got a whole lot worse for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they'll be without their star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL.
Awuzie left the game and later had to be carted off. It didn't appear to be good news and Zac Taylor confirmed as much after the game.
This is a brutal blow for the Bengals, who are 4-4 overall, 0-3 in the division, and are now one full game back of the Ravens in the AFC North race.
The trade deadline is on Tuesday afternoon and it feels like the Bengals might have to make a move at cornerback now because the depth they're currently working with isn't great. This isn't a team known for making trades but they might have to bite the bullet and buck the trend this year.
Awuzie was having a terrific season before getting injured and we saw how poorly the secondary played without him in the lineup.
The playoffs are still in play but things definitely just got a lot tougher for the reigning AFC champions.
Hopefully, Awuzie can bounce back and be ready to go in 2023.