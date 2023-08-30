Bengals won't have Joseph Ossai for Week 1
Ossai was injured in the preseason finale
Well, it's official -- The Cincinnati Bengals will be without Joseph Ossai for their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Ossai was injured during the first half of the preseason finale with what was later revealed to be a high ankle sprain.
According to Kelsey Conway, who spoke with Ossai following Wednesday's practice, the former Texas linebacker said that "it could be up to 4 weeks for him to be able to return".
Conway also said that Ossai is "definitely out against the Browns" and could potentially miss Week 2 against the Ravens too.
Joseph Ossai injury update
Fans were frustrated that Ossai was even still on the field during that preseason finale as we all knew he was making the team. Injuries happen but that field has a history of causing injuries and that makes it even worse that he was still out there playing.
What's done is done though. Now the Bengals have to move forward defensively without Ossai out there. He's built up a lot of hype this offseason after what he did in his first year in the league and the Bengals are likely going to have to lean on Myles Murphy more while Ossai is out.