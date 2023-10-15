Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas scores his first career TD on his birthday
Happy birthday, Yoshi!
As the Cincinnati Bengals hope to move to .500 on the year by beating the Seattle Seahawks, rookie receiver Andrei Iosivas had a pretty cool moment. The Bengals were tied with the Seahawks with seven points apiece when Joe Burrow hit Iosivas in the end zone to take a 14-7 lead.
This touchdown was significant for a few reasons.
First, it was Iosivas' first career touchdown reception. The Bengals spent a sixth-round pick on Iosivas, who played his college ball at Princeton.
Second, October 15 happens to be Iosivas' 24th birthday. The Princeton kid got the best possible birthday gift.
Birthday boy Andrei Iosivas scores first career TD for Bengals
Burrow knew how signifcant the moment was and made sure he got the ball to the birthday boy.
Hopefully, the Bengals get a win for Iosivas on his birthday as well.