Bengals WR depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have the best wide receiver trio in the league and that's not really up for debate. Even though there was some buzz that the team might benefit from trading Tee Higgins or parting ways with Tyler Boyd, it doesn't appear either of those things will happen.
The Bengals WR depth chart is one of the easier ones to predict but with the draft coming up at the end of the month, we're going to do the depth charts for every position. Wide receiver is up first though!
First off, the Bengals didn't do anything at the position this offseason but they don't need to. As I mentioned before, they have the best starting trio in the league. It'd be smart for the team to potentially add a wideout at some point in the draft but it's not a necessity by any means.
With that said, let's look at the Bengals WR depth chart!
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
WR Starters: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
This is pretty cut and dry. Unless the Bengals shock us by trading Higgins or moving on from Boyd and his cap hit, this will be the starting wide receiver unit for the stripes.
Chase is coming off his second season in the league and went over the 1,000-yard mark despite missing five games. He also found the end zone nine times and averaged 12.0 yards per catch and 87.2 yards per game.
Higgins missed a few starts but only missed one actual game. He also finished with over 1,000 yards receiving and scored seven touchdowns while averaging 13.9 yards per catch and 64.3 yards per game.
Boyd had 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games and averaged 13.1 yards per catch and 47.6 yards per game. Boyd is an important piece for this offense and we saw how big not having him was during the AFC title game.