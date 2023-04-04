Bengals WR depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
WR Backups: Stanley Morgan, Trent Taylor, Trenton Irwin
The backups look the same as they did a season ago with Stanley Morgan, Trent Taylor, and Trenton Irwin hopefully ready to step up if a starter misses time. This proved to be the case in 2022, as Chase, Higgins, and Boyd were all injured at some point during the season.
Morgan is entering his fifth season with the team after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019. Morgan has mostly been known for his work on special teams and has never had anything more than 18 receiving yards in a season.
Taylor re-signed with the Bengals this past offseason after joining them initially in 2021. He's also mostly a special teams guy, handling the punt return duties. He had just six catches for 62 yards this past season.
Irwin became a much bigger name this past season after what he accomplished this past season. The former Stanford product might have only had 15 catches but he had 231 yards and found the end zone four times. He was definitely someone that Joe Burrow grew to trust as the season progressed.