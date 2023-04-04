Bengals WR depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest: Kwamie Lassiter II
The only other receiver on the Bengals' roster is Kwamie Lassiter II who a lot of fans were crushing on (from a sports perspective) last summer. Lassiter played college football at Kansas and went undrafted last year and Cincinnati snatched him up shortly after.
We didn't get to see much of the former Jayhawk during his rookie season, as Lassiter appeared in just one game in 2022. Lassiter appeared in just 11% of the offensive snaps when he was on the active roster but otherwise we didn't see him much at all.
Lassiter might have a bigger role this season but with the Bengals retaining all of their wideouts, unless he has an insane preseason, it's doubtful he moves up too much on the roster. If the Bengals draft a receiver or find another undrafted gem that fans fall in love with, his stock could drop even further.
How much will this depth chart change between now and the end of the 2023 NFL Draft?