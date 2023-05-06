Bengals WR depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best WR room in the entire NFL. They added more help in the draft with the additions of Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas while also signing Shedrick Jackson in undrafted free agency.
With some new faces joining the fold, what might the Bengals WR depth chart look like in 2023?
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Starters: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
This is pretty easy to figure out. Unless Boyd or Higgins are traded before the season begins, these will be the three starting wideouts for the Cincinnati Bengals.
All three dealt with injuries during the 2022 season and that's why it was important for Cincinnati to grab some more insurance in the draft. They did just that.
Chase missed the most amount of time out of the three but still finished with the most yards. Higgins wasn't far behind but did miss essentially two games. Boyd missing time in the AFC Championship Game proved costly as the offense didn't know how to handle not having another weapon out there who can do what Boyd can do.
The writing appears to be on the wall for Boyd, unfortunately. It doesn't appear that he'll be back in 2023. Higgins, however, is due for an extension and Chase will be waiting to sign one next offseason. That makes keeping Boyd difficult.