Bengals WR depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest: Kwamie Lassiter, Stanley Morgan Jr., Trent Taylor, Shedrick Jackson
These four are going to have to fight like hell if they want to stick around on the roster. Morgan and Taylor's stock dropped the most following the draft, as their production could be replaced by Iosivas and Jones. Both of those guys could be utilized on special teams, which is what Taylor and Morgan do now.
Lassiter didn't get any playing time in 2022 so it's not looking good for him to make the team this year. A good preseason could change that though.
As for Jackson, he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. He is the nephew of Bo Jackson, which naturally caught the attention of every fan. Jackson had just 217 receiving yards for the Tigers last year so he'll need to bring the heat if he wants to stick around on this team.
Who do you think gets cut out of this bunch?