Bengals WR stolen off practice squad by divisional foe
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas is heading to Baltimore after the Ravens plucked him off the Bengals' practice squad. The Ravens have been decimated with injuries all year long and their wide receiver position, in particular, has been hit hard with injuries.
Thomas was moved to the practice squad last month after failing to make much of an impact as a depth piece. Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor have proven to be bigger pieces for this team so Thomas' demotion makes sense but now he's headed to a division rival for the final three regular season games.
Bengals WR Mike Thomas headed to the Ravens
Thomas appeared in 10 games this year and made two starts. He had just two catches for 38 yards with 33 of those yards coming in Week 5 (against the Ravens, funny enough), which he did on one catch.
The Bengals needed Thomas to step up and be a reliable depth piece for when any of their big three got injured and he couldn't do that. Now he'll be heading to Baltimore to try and help a beat up and inefficient Ravens offense try and hold their Wild Card spot for the playoffs.
It's a bummer that Thomas is leaving but he probably wasn't going to be on this team next year anyway.