Bengals need to zero in on Nasir Adderley if they can't retain Vonn Bell
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose both Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates in free agency with the latter departing feeling imminent. Bell could stick around but if he doesn't, the Bengals should be aggressive and try to sign Nasir Adderley.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report discussed the best free agents under the age of 25 and Adderley made the list. Knox said that the Bengals would be a good fit for the former Charger.
"Adderley allowed an OPR of just 83.6 in coverage. He won't turn 26 until the end of May and is projected to have a market value of $8.7 million annually. That's a fair price for a reliable defensive back, and just about every team in need of secondary help should have interest. The Cincinnati Bengals should be high on the list of intrigued parties."- Kristopher Knox
Nasir Adderley would be a solid replacement for Vonn Bell
While Adderley is a great young player, I'd still like to see Cincinnati re-sign Bell and roll with him and Dax Hill as the two starting safeties. Adderley would be around for longer but he's going to be more expensive than Bell and the Bengals have other areas to address.
The Bengals also already have a young group in their secondary and I like the idea of keeping Bell around since he's a veteran who can help mentor those guys. Hill didn't get much playing time in 2022 so he'll need a seasoned vet along side him as he takes over for Bates (or likely does, anyway).
If Bell does sign elsewhere, however, then yes, definitely target Adderley. He finished the 2022 season with a coverage grade of 68.2 and would give the secondary another young addition.