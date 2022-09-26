Best and worst from Joe Burrow in Week 3 win vs Jets
I felt it this week, I really did. Joe Burrow wasn't going to stay dormant and rusty forever. As I mentioned last week in my "Bold Predictions" article, the Cincinnati Bengals came out swinging, and Burrow got in a good rhythm early. The results? A game that was never in doubt, and a huge confidence boost for the run-up to the Thursday Night Football game with the red-hot Miami Dolphins.
Everything seemed to click Sunday against the Jets. The play calling was suddenly innovative and unpredictable, forgotten players like Tyler Boyd were suddenly rediscovered, and Burrow had more time to throw than any game thus far, and it's not even close.
Burrow, for his part, played it cool last week, assuring Bengal fans everything was going to be fine, and to not panic, but how could we not? He does remember this is Cincinnati sports, right? It would seem weird if we WEREN'T always teetering on the brink of disaster. Joey Franchise made good on his assertions, and at least for a short week Cincinnati can come in from the ledge.
The Joe Burrow we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 is gone. Sayanora. Buh bye. Joey was tentative, inaccurate, unsure, and frustrated the first two weeks of the season. However, as I said previously, the first two games were de facto preseason games for the offense. The line played considerably better, and Burrow looked sharper, more accurate, and more confident than any point this year. We saw 2022 Joey Franchise on Sunday, and that should be the player we see going forward. Thursday against the Dolphins we will need this version of Joey Franchise to keep up in what could amount to a track race at Paycor Stadium.
So now, let's take one last look at Sunday's game against the Jets before we turn the page on a short week and look forward to the Dolphins. Here is the best and worst of Joe Burrow from the Week 3 game against the Jets.