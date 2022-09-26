Best and worst from Joe Burrow in Week 3 win vs Jets
Worst from Joe Burrow
It's difficult to find much wrong with Burrow's performance Sunday, even if I nitpick. Burrow executed the game plan to perfection and seemed energized that the offensive play callers came out swinging. There was a bit of a lull in the second quarter when the offense had to settle for two field goals and allowed the Jets to stay in the game, but the game still never really felt close.
Burrow did miss on the long ball on the gadget play on the first drive, throwing the ball over the wrong shoulder, but it could still be argued that the ball should've been caught. Joey Franchise was also a bit late on a couple of throws, putting the ball slightly behind the receivers, but that's about it.
The wish moving forward is for the offense to finish teams when they have them down. The Jets were down, and the Bengals could have ended the game before the half by converting even one of the two field goals into touchdowns, so that should be a point of emphasis moving forward. Aside from that, 23-of-36, 275 yards, and three touchdowns are stats that are hard to nitpick, especially when the feeling is Burrow could've had 400 yards if the coaches had kept the foot on the gas.
If I have to pick on anything besides missing the occasional receiver, it would be clock management. I'm not sure these are on Burrow as much as the sideline but taking two delay of game penalties in one game is egregious. You simply shouldn't be giving away free yardage because you can't get a play in and called.
Whatever the confusion was, either on the sideline or in the huddle, it needs to get ironed out. A closer game against a better team and those lost yards could be costly. Burrow is the leader, if he sees the clock running out, he needs to burn the time out.