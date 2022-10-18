Best and worst from Joe Burrow in Week 6 win over Saints
An ugly win is still a win and Joe Burrow was a big reason why the Cincinnati Bengals clawed their way to victory in Week 6 over the New Orleans Saints. Burrow finished the game with just nine incompletions while tossing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow got off to a shaky start this season but he finally looked like Joey Franchise in this one. There were a few different plays where a sack felt inevitable but Burrow put on his best Houdini act to escape the pressure and make something out of nothing.
With the game in the rearview mirror, let's evaluate the best and the worst from Joe Shiesty.
Worst from Joe Burrow
We'll go ahead and start with the worst from Burrow. I'll be honest -- There really wasn't much bad from the Bengals signal-caller.
In the fourth quarter, the Bengals were driving. A touchdown would have given them the lead late in the game and the offense had been wheeling and dealing all day.
On 1st and 10 from the NO 24, Burrow was sacked for a loss of seven yards. This made it 2nd and 17 from the NO 31 and unfortunately, Burrow took another sack that then made it 3rd and 27. After an incomplete pass on third down, the Bengals were forced to kick a field goal.
Cincinnati still won the game but if they hadn't, these series of plays would have been circled on why the team wasn't able to complete the comeback,
Best from Joe Burrow
This is an easy one. Near the end of the second quarter with the Bengals trailing by 10 points, Burrow looked like he was toast on 3rd and 8 on the NO 19. Instead, the former No. 1 overall pick managed to escape the sack and run 19 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
This was exactly the kind of play that we saw Burrow make time and time again last season in the run to the playoffs and it's when he's at his best. The score narrowed the score from 17-7 to 17-14 and allowed the Bengals to close the gap.
It was good to see Joey Franchise playing like he was a season ago because we all know how things ended for the team in the AFC race. If the offense is finally cooking now, this should be a fun two and a half months to wrap up the regular season.