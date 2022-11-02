Best and worst from Joe Burrow in Week 8 loss to Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a 34-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns and Joe Burrow didn't put up great numbers in the blowout. In his defense, the offensive line couldn't block for him and it led to him getting sacked five times and hit two more times.
Burrow's stats consisted of 232 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. A lot of the numbers came in garbage time but it's a far cry from how bad his numbers looked earlier in the game.
Best from Joe Burrow
The game was already out of reach at this point but I was impressed with Burrow's ability to get the ball to Tyler Boyd for the first Bengals touchdown of the game. He originally was looking Tee Higgins' way but then was under pressure and managed to get away and connect with Boyd for the score.
Worst from Joe Burrow
The poor performance by the offense wasn't all on Burrow's shoulders and it actually was harder than I thought it'd be to pinpoint the worst of the game from him. He threw an interception in the first quarter but the ball was tipped by Myles Garrett so that wasn't entirely his fault.
I decided to go with the second turnover of the game even though the offensive line was mostly at fault here. The pressure got to Burrow and managed to strip the football away from him too, gifting the Browns another possession on offense.
While the o-line needed to be better in this situation, Burrow should have been death-gripping that ball. It was hard to really pin all of this on him but the fumble came from him.
Which plays would you say were Burrow's best and worst from the embarrassing loss to the Browns?