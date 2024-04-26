Best memes and tweets from fans reacting to Bengals drafting Amarius Mims
The Cincinnati Bengals used their first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to snag some additional protection for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, and understandably so after Burrow spent the end of last season on the sideline with a wrist injury.
Keeping Burrow upright and out on the field will be of the utmost importance for the Bengals moving forward, and that's where Amarius Mims comes in. Cincinnati selected Mims with the 18th overall pick in the draft, and his selection certainly got a rise out of fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.
Social media reaction to Bengals drafting Amarius Mims
Mims got himself a new follower.
Fans are understandably excited about Mims' fit in Cincinnati.
Mims is a big man.
it didn't take long for the photoshops to pop up (Though we must say, Mims looks solid in the black-and-orange).
For some fans, Mims' selection was an immediate reason to celebrate!
Cincinnati has a ton (almost literally) of size on the offensive line.
RGIII approves of the pick.
Will Mims get some burn as a rookie?
There were some jokes at Cincinnati's expense in light of recent trade requests.
The Bengals are clearly excited that Mims was available.
One pick down, nine to go for Cincinnati.