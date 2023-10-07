Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 5
If the Cincinnati Bengals are ever going to turn their season around, it has to happen this week when they take on the lowly Arizona Cardinals.
In this article, we're going to talk about my favorite prop bets for the game, but if you want my best overall bet for this matchup as well as the rest of the Week 5 slate, be sure to check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
If you want to get in on the action this week, I'd recommend doing so at Caesars Sportsbook! For a limited time, new users will receive up to $1,000 on any game when they place their first bet! All you have to do is click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Bengals vs. Cardinals prop bets
- Joe Burrow OVER 245.5 passing yards (-115)
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 80.5 receiving yards (-119)
- Josh Dobbs UNDER 219.5 passing yards (-125)
Joe Burrow OVER 245.5 passing yards (-115)
It's time for Joe Burrow to step up. The first four games this season has been the worst we've seen him play since being drafted by the Bengals, and it's about time he has a break out game and reminds people he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Luckily, he gets to face a Cardinals defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.5 yards per throw.
If he's going to have a strong outing this season, it has to happen this Sunday.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 80.5 receiving yards (-119)
Joe Burrow's improved play will coincide with Ja'Marr Chase's increased production. He's already averaging 71 receiving yards per game this season, but now with Tee Higgins sidelined, he should be targeted even more this week.
I expect a stat line that will look similar to his against the Rams in Week 3 when he hauled in 12 receptions for 141 yards.
Josh Dobbs UNDER 219.5 passing yards (-125)
Josh Dobbs has been the feel good story of the season, but let's not forget he's still only averaging 203.5 passing yards per game this season, well below his set total for Week 5 of 219.5.
Let's also keep in mind that throwing the ball hasn't been the path to victory for opposing offenses when they face the Bengals. Only 56.9% of the yards gained against the Bengals this season have come through the air, that's the third lowest rate in the NFL.
I think Josh Dobbs will stay well under his passing yards total on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!