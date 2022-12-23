Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Patriots in Week 16 (Back Tee Higgins and Cincinnati in Second Half)
The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots had very different endings to their Week 15 games.
The Bengals hung 31 second half points on Tom Brady in a win and the Patriots lost on the dumbest play in the history of NFL football. You could say that the Bengals have the momentum coming into this one, so let’s ride that with some prop bets for Saturday in Foxborough.
I’ve put together my three favorite props, so let’s look at the odds and make some cash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Patriots
- 2nd Half Spread Bengals -1.5 (+100) vs. Patriots
- Tee Higgins Over 4.5 Receptions (-102)
- Mac Jones Under 221.5 Pass Yards (-112)
2nd Half Spread Bengals -1.5 (+100) vs. Patriots
You might think that backing Cincinnati in the first half would be the better move, but I love the second half Bengals this year.
Lou Anarumo is amazing with halftime adjustments and the Bengals have allowed the third fewest points per second half in the NFL, 8.0.
On the other side of the ball, Joe Burrow tends to come alive in the second half too and the Bengals are scoring the 4th most second half points, 13.0.
Tee Higgins Over 4.5 Receptions (-102)
Bill Belichick definitely doesn’t have his fastball anymore, but he’s still one of the best at taking away a team’s No. 1 option. Last week, Davante Adams only had four grabs for 28 yards for the Raiders.
Ja’Marr Chase will get that same treatment and Tee Higgins is getting healthier week after week. Burrow will need to rely on him this week.
Mac Jones Under 220.5 Pass Yards (-112)
How do you possibly come back from getting stiff-armed into the center of the earth by Chandler Jones on the final play last week. I personally might just retire and move to Alaska, never to be heard from again.
Jones is a bad tackler, but he was also a bad quarterback in that game, he went 13/31 passing for 112 yards and no touchdowns.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
