Best NFL prop bets for Bengals vs. Titans in NFL Week 4
The Bengals got back on track with a win on Monday Night and now their offense and Joe Burrow will get back to having one of the best passing attacks in football against the Titans.
By Josh Yourish
The 2023 season for the Cincinnati Bengals was on the verge of disaster, but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase stepped up in Week 3 to save it. The Bengals got a win against the Rams on Monday Night Football by throwing the ball with their injured quarterback and this week against the Tennessee Titans they’ll have even more success.
Tennessee last week couldn’t do anything on offense. The Titans ended their game with the Browns with under 100 total yards. I think instead of trusting that offense, we should back Cincy in the prop market this week.
When you’re betting on this Week 4 matchup, use this great promo from the FanDuel Sportsbook. Just sign up below and bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Titans
- Joe Burrow over 259.5 pass yards
- Ja’Marr Chase over 7.5 receptions
- Tyler Boyd over 35.5 receiving yards
Joe Burrow over 259.5 pass yards
The Titans have a great run defense, but they’ve been perennially terrible against the pass. Tennessee’s defense is 28th against the pass, and 29th in yards per attempt, allowing 7.7. Deshaun Watson has looked terrible this season, but against the Titans, he went for 289 yards on 27-33 passing.
Burrow, despite his injury, is still attempting over 40 passes per game and averaging only 187.7 yards per game. Burrow will throw a lot this game and will actually start to have success and raise his yards per attempt up from 4.7.
Ja’Marr Chase over 7.5 receptions
With their backs up against the wall, Burrow and the Bengals just went to their best playmaker and Chase came through in a huge way. Chase had 12 catches for 141 yards and for the season he has caught 22 of his 32 targets for 211 receiving yards. He is only averaging 9.6 yards per reception, so the big plays aren’t really there for chase, but the volume is.
Tyler Boyd over 35.5 receiving yards
Tee Higgins had a very rough game on Monday Night and he’ll be a free agent at the end of the year. It seems like things could get weird between Higgins and the Bengals. He had a couple of drops against the Rams and finished the game with just two catches for 21 yards. Backing Boyd feels much safer right now because I’m not certain what will happen with Higgins.
Boyd had five catches for 39 yards on Monday and has 20 targets this season with an average of 33.7 receiving yards per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change