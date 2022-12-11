Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14 (Expect Another Big Game from Ja'Marr Chase)
Week 14 of the NFL season brings a crucial division matchup for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they have an opportunity to take the No. 1 spot in the AFC North with a win and Baltimore Ravens loss.
The first step for Cincy is to take down the Cleveland Browns, who are making a late surge this season after a slow start.
Cleveland dominated the first matchup between these two teams, but the Bengals are out for revenge at home in this game. There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, but betting on some props may be the best on Sunday.
Here are three that I’m considering for this matchup:
Browns vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Deshaun Watson UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
- Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Ja’Marr Chase OVER 6.5 Receptions
Deshaun Watson UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Deshaun Watson will make his second start of the 2022 season in Week 14, but he’s a fade candidate after struggling against the Houston Texans in his debut.
Watson was just 12-for-22 for 131 yards and an interception in his season debut, and now he has to face a much better defense in Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed just 11 passing scores this season, good for fifth in the NFL.
Fade Watson as he still tries to shake the rust off.
Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Joe Mixon is expected to be back in the lineup for the Bengals after missing time with a concussion, and he has an extremely favorable matchup in Week 14.
The Browns are one of the worst defenses against the run this season, allowing 16 rushing scores on the season (fourth worst in the NFL) and 4.8 yards per carry (seventh worst in the league).
Samaje Perine has filled in well for Mixon, but I expect the Bengals to turn to their workhorse in the red zone on Sunday.
Ja’Marr Chase OVER 6.5 Receptions
There’s some value on this prop for Chase at plus money at FanDuel, especially after he looked no worse for wear in his return in Week 13.
Chase caught seven of his eight targets in Week 13 for 97 yards, and he’s caught at least seven passes in five of his eight games this season.
The star receiver is a target hog, amassing 82 looks from Joe Burrow in eight games. I wouldn’t be shocked if he finishes with another big day against a division rival.
Find Peter Dewey’s full betting record here.
