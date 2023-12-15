Best NFL prop bets for Vikings vs. Bengals in Week 15
Breaking down our favorite player prop bets for Saturday's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Jovan Alford
The Cincinnati Bengals will try to win their third consecutive game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bengals have kept their playoff hopes alive with back-to-back wins over the Jaguars and the Colts.
What's more impressive is that Cincinnati is doing this with Jake Browning, as Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury. I found two Bengals props and a Vikings prop worth betting on as the NFL action continues with a tripleheader on Saturday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Bengals in Week 15
- T.J. Hockenson OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-140)
- Joe Mixon OVER 14.5 rushing attempts (-115)
- Jake Browning UNDER 32.5 passing attempts (-110)
T.J. Hockenson OVER 52.5 receiving yards (-140)
Even though Hockenson’s receiving yards prop is juiced to the OVER, I’ll still take it for Saturday’s game against the Bengals. Cincinnati’s defense has had issues slowing down the opposing team’s tight end this season.
The Bengals are ranked 31st in DVOA-TE1 and allow 70 receiving yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com. Now granted, some bettors might be hesitant to take the OVER as the Vikings are rolling with Nick Mullens at quarterback.
However, it’s hard to argue against what Hockenson has done this season (insert stats). Also, he’s gone OVER 52.5 receiving yards in eight out of 13 games and averaging 57.3 yards per game on the road.
Joe Mixon OVER 14.5 rushing attempts (-105)
The veteran running back has run the ball effectively over the last two games, leading to two consecutive wins for the Bengals. However, Mixon faces a tough test on Saturday against Minnesota’s defense, which is ranked fifth in opponent rushing yards per game allowed (92.9)
Brian Flores’ defense doesn’t get gashed on the ground, but that hasn’t stopped teams from trying to run at them. This season, the Vikings allow 25.1 rushing attempts per game (eighth-fewest in the NFL).
Through the first nine games of the season, Mixon was averaging 15.2 carries per game. However, that number has increased to 16 over the last four games. It will be tough for Mixon to pick up yards on the ground. But the Bengals must stay committed to running the ball to help Jake Browning against this opportunistic defense.
Jake Browning UNDER 32.5 passing attempts (-110)
Even though the Vikings’ defense allows 35.2 opponents passing attempts per game (23rd in the NFL) this season, I’ll take the UNDER on Browning’s attempts. In his last three games as the Bengals starting quarterback, he only went OVER once, which was against the Jaguars (37) in Week 13.
In his other two starts against the Steelers and Colts, Browning only threw 24 and 26 passes. If the Bengals get behind early on Saturday, it could open the possibility of him throwing the ball more. However, the Bengals would love to lean on Mixon and rookie Chase Brown to help shoulder the load.
