3 Best Prop Bets for Bengals vs Steelers in Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to break their losing streak in the division when they head to Pittsburgh for a date with the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. This game was initially supposed to be in primetime but was likely moved because the Steelers have been putrid this season.
Despite that, one of Pittsburgh's three wins came against our beloved Bengals. It was back in Week 1 and Joe Burrow struggled mightily in that game, tossing four picks and losing a fumble. Pittsburgh won the game in overtime.
For those who enjoy betting on games, lets check out some of the best prop bets to make for Bengals vs Steelers.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet: Receiving Yards UNDER
While the Steelers secondary has been suspect this year, Higgins is going to be double-teamed more often than not in this one due to Ja'Marr Chase being out. Burrow also likes to spread the football out more so I'd smash the under on Higgins' receiving yards because he might not be as involved in the offense as he'd like to be this Sunday.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet: Passing Yards OVER
As mentioned above, the Pittsburgh secondary is vulnerable this year and that bodes well for Joey Franchise. He might have struggled against them back in Week 1 but that feels like a lifetime ago in the NFL world. Team Rankings has the Steelers secondary surrendering the third-most yards per game so bet the over on Joe Shiesty for this one.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet: Rushing Yards UNDER
Yes, the last time we saw Mixon, he was cruising to a whooping five touchdowns but that was against a pitiful Panthers defense. The Steelers' defense is much better at stopping the run, especially with T.J. Watt back in action. Mixon played well the last time we saw the Bengals in action but he's mostly struggled this season so I wouldn't continue to expect crazy-good performances from him.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.