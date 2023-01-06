Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 18 (It's Joey Brrr SZN)
It’s been a very weird week since Monday Night Football, but luckily we’re finally starting to get great news about Damar Hamlin and some clarity about the fallout from the canceled game. Now, the Bengals can fully turn their attention to Baltimore and to Week 18. The Bengals have clinched the AFC North, but this game is still meaningful for seeding in the playoffs and potentially for home field should these teams meet in the first round of the postseason.
Cincinnati doesn’t want to give the Ravens a 50/50 shot at hosting round one, so Joe Burrow will have to take care of business against whoever the Ravens trot out at QB. Lamar Jackson is still sidelined with his knee injury and Tyler Huntley is limited with injuries to his wrist and throwing shoulder.
Here are a few prop bets for Week 18 in Cincinnati in a crucial game for the Bengals after a week of uncertainty. But no matter what you bet on, you can win $200 nearly-guaranteed with BetMGM's special Ohio promo.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bengals
- Ravens vs. Bengals -5.5 2nd half (-110)
- Joe Burrow Over 264.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Trenton Irwin Anytime TD +650
Ravens vs. Bengals -4.5 2nd half (-110)
The Ravens did it again last week. They blew another fourth-quarter lead, this time against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers.
The Ravens lost all of those games and they’ve had some serious second-half meltdowns. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is an incredible second-half team. That didn’t show up against New England two weeks ago, but they’re 8th in the league in second-half scoring and 7th in second-half points allowed. Baltimore is 23rd and 21st and if Lou Anarumo doesn’t figure out Greg Roman’s offense to start the game, he’ll have some halftime adjustment that shuts them down completely.
Joe Burrow Over 264.5 Pass Yards (-115)
It’s Joe Burrow in a big game heading into the playoffs, do I really have to say more?
The guy is as cold as ice and he’ll want to shove it down a division rival's throat before possibly seeing that same team in the playoffs. Baltimore is great at stopping the run, especially since adding Roquan Smith, but they’re 24th in the league in pass yards allowed per game.
Trenton Irwin Anytime TD +750
Burrow seems to have fallen in love with Irwin, ho is getting more and more snaps and already has four touchdowns this year. Two of those TD grabs came against New England two weeks ago along with a season-high four targets in that game.
It’s certainly still a long shot, but when so many resources are being dedicated to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and even Tyler Boyd, sometimes Irwin gets lost in the shuffle and is wide open in the end zone.
