The best Twitter reactions after Bills got roasted by the Bengals
In case you've been living under a rock, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Buffalo Bills on their home turf and will now head to Kansas City for AFC Championship Game.
The Bills entered the 2022 season as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl and Josh Allen was crowned the MVP before the season even began... yet here we are. Allen and the Bills didn't make the AFC title game for the second straight year.
Let's check out some of the best reactions on Twitter from this hilarious game.
Fans let the Bills have it after they got blasted by the Bengals
This tweet is a play off of the whole "Allen is going to win MVP" storyline that we saw at the beginning of the season. Allen was one of the few Bills in this game that played decently but alas, it wasn't enough.
Here's some more dunking on Allen and the Bills, including the same graphic we saw in the last tweet.
The AFC East looks to be the Bills' to lose as long as Allen is at the helm, but the other teams' fan bases didn't hesitate to make jokes following Buffalo's blowout loss.
The Bills didn't look sharp in their narrow win over the Dolphins and needed to play a lot better to have a chance in this one. They did not play better and thus, did not win the game or even have a chance to do so.
Hey, a hockey tweet! Bills fans will now be turning their attention to the Sabres who are 23-19-3.
The Bills didn't seem to be playing as sharp down the stretch and they appeared to have gassed out by this game. This season wasn't meant to be for them even after the Damar Hamlin situation.