Best Twitter reactions to Bengals Day 3 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror and the Cincinnati Bengals added eight new players to their roster. The Bengals are hoping that these eight players will play a major role in getting the team their first championship.
After drafting three defensive players on the first two days, the Bengals spent their first three picks on Day 3 on offensive players. They snagged Purdue WR Charlie Jones in the fourth round, Illinois RB Chase Brown in round five, and Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas in the sixth round.
After those picks were made, the Bengals selected Michigan punter Brad Robbins with their other sixth-round selection and then wrapped things up with Miami CB DJ Ivey.
Twitter gave us plenty of reactions to these picks. Let's take a look at the best of the best from the bird app.
Best Twitter reactions to Bengals Day 3 draft picks
We'll start with Charlie Jones, who went in the fourth round. He had over 100 receptions for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season at Purdue.
Next up on the list is Chase Brown, the Bengals' fifth-round pick. He had nearly 1,900 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns during his final season with the Fighting Illini.
The Bengals surprised some people by drafting two wide receivers on Day 3 but the Princeton product could flat-out cook in this offense if given the chance.
It's always fun when punters get drafted and Brad Robbins heard his name called in the sixth round! He'll compete with Drue Chrisman for the punting job in Cincinnati.
Last but most certainly not least is the seventh-round cornerback, DJ Ivey. By the time you get to this point in the draft, you're hoping to add depth and Ivey is most certainly depth.
Let's hear your thoughts on the Bengals' Day 3 picks!