Best Twitter reactions to Bengals drafting DJ Turner in second round
With the 60th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected DJ Turner. The Michigan defensive back reunites with his college teammate Dax Hill and now the Bengals will have one of the fastest secondaries in the NFL.
The Bengals are clearly making sure that their young secondary can make up for their youth with speed. They valued this in last year's draft with the selections of Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Tycen Anderson and now have continued to prove they have the need for speed with the addition of Turner, who ran the 40 in 4.26 seconds. Sheesh!
Whether you're a fan of Twitter or not, you can't deny that some of the best draft night reactions come from the bird app. Let's take a look at some of the best tweets surrounding the Bengals taking Turner with their second-round selection.