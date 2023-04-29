Best Twitter reactions to Bengals drafting Jordan Battle in third round

Ok my thoughts are gathered, I was caught of-guard by a safety and didn't even have my stuff pulled up on him lol.



But Battle is experienced, "steady" is a word i have over and over on him, can play box or deep, and is instinctive. Kinda a boring player, but very dependable. https://t.co/2WD6LQ0igp pic.twitter.com/dx2Xrj1JyU