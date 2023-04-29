Best Twitter reactions to Bengals drafting Jordan Battle in third round
With the 95th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Jordan Battle. The Alabama defensive back marked the second straight year where the organization spent their first three picks on defensive players.
Let's just be real here -- The Battle pick was a bit of a surprise. Not only that but it was a little more surprising to see the team do business with the Kansas City Chiefs of all teams, swapping third-round picks with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Bengals moved down to No. 95 and gained a late sixth-round pick in the process.
Battle gives the Bengals yet another young player for their secondary and it's going to be interesting watching these young guys under Lou Anarumo in 2023.
With that being said, let's head to the bird app and see what people are saying about the newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Best Twitter reactions to Bengals selecting Jordan Battle in 2023 NFL Draft
Perhaps Battle is meant to be the next Vonn Bell, as multiple tweets touched on. This pick might have been a bit of a surprise but the Bengals needed to add depth at safety after losing Bell and Jessie Bates and now they have Battle to come off the bench and play in different roles for them.
