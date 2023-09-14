Best and worst from Joe Burrow in Week 1 vs. Browns
it was not a good performance from the former number one overall pick.
The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to the season, as they were demolished 24-3 by the Cleveland Browns to move to 0-1 for the second straight year. Joe Burrow was a major disappointment in the game, as the former top pick in the 2020 draft threw for just 82 yards and looked awful.
This abysmal performance came just days removed from Burrow becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL. Burrow put together arguably the worst performance of his career, completing just 14 passes for 82 yards and getting sacked twice.
Let's dive into the good and the bad from Joe Burrow's Week 1 outing.
Best from Joe Burrow in Week 1
There weren't many nice things to say about Burrow's workload on Sunday but I found something. The Bengals quarterback took care of the football and didn't have a single turnover. Compare this to last year's season opener when he threw four picks and yeah, it was an improvement, but not by much.
Even with Burrow's four picks last year, the Bengals still forced that game to go to overtime. This one got so out of hand that Burrow was benched with four minutes remaining in the game.
Worst from Joe Burrow in Week 1
Take your pick. There wasn't much that Burrow did in this game that was worth praising. He looked scared to throw the ball down field and that was evidenced by his longest completion going for 12 yards and that was on the first drive of the game!
Out of his 14 completions, only three of them went for 10 or more yards. With all of the weapons the Bengals have at their disposal on offense, there's no reason why Burrow should have only completed three passes that went for 10 or more yards.
Hopefully, this was just one extremely bad game for Burrow and he bounces back in Week 2 when the Baltimore Ravens come to town.