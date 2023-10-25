Bet on Bengals to win AFC North before it's too late
Cincinnati Bengals fans certainly weren't happy to see the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers all win their games in Week 7 while the Bengals were enjoying their bye week. What seemed like an easy opportunity to slink their way up the AFC North standings without having to play a game did not pan out that way, as Cincinnati still sits in the cellar of the division.
That being said, it's a long season and the Bengals have tremendous odds of winning the division even with their sluggish start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
AFC North odds entering Week 8
The Ravens sitting with the best odds isn't surprising considering that they're 5-2 and coming off a blowout win over the red-hot Lions. The Browns sit with the second-best odds after starting 4-2 and knocking off the 49ers and Colts in back-to-back weeks.
The odds then take a bit of a dip before it gets to the Steelers, who are also sitting at 4-2. They just defeated the Rams over the weekend and have been getting it done with their defense.
Then, with the worst odds to win the AFC North are the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 3-3 after six games. They started 0-2, then were 1-3, and have won their last two games to get back to .500. They play the 49ers this weekend, which won't be an easy feat, but a win would put them at 4-3 and over .500 with the rest of the division.
A loss, however, would drop Cincinnati to 3-4. A lot of people might be out on them to win the division at that point, which is fair considering how tough their schedule is.
A win, however, would make them a much more popular pick to win the AFC North and that's why fans should strike now. Get the Bengals to win the AFC North while it's not looking like such a popular move because, as we've seen in the past, this team gets hot in the second half of the season.