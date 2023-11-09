Bet365 Bonus Code Ohio: Win $150 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on Bengals vs. Texans!
Bet just $5 on Cincy and score a $150 bonus from Bet365
By Joe Summers
The Bengals are surging with four straight wins and Bet365 is keeping the good times rolling with an automatic $150 sign-up bonus for this Sunday's matchup vs. the Texans!
New Ohio users who bet $5 or more on ANY Bengals wager will receive $150 in bonus bets GUARANTEED! Win or lose, you'll get $150 just for placing the bet.
Here's how to sign up and claim your share:
Bet365 Bonus Code Ohio
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any Bengals vs. Texans wager, you'll win $150 in bonus bets even if you lose. That's +3000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps and that $150 bonus is all yours:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on Cincinnati vs. Houston
Boom! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely regardless of its outcome.
While you don't have to win your wager, make sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. That first bet only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've deposited $10 or more.
You must be a new Bet365 user in Ohio to qualify for this promo. It won't be available for long, so sign up for Bet365 now and keep on winning!
How to Claim Bengals vs. Texans Bet365 Bonus in Ohio
Bet365 offers a variety of ways to bet on this matchup, including moneyline and spread picks, total points, player props, parlays and more!
No matter how you choose to bet, you'll get the $150 bonus provided you follow the steps outlined above.
You'll also love the user-friendly interface, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, exclusive odds boosts and rewards program that'll keep giving you bonuses throughout the season.
The Bengals are cruising and Bet365 is taking your bank account along for the ride. Claim your $150 today and sign up for Bet365 now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER