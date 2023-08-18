Bet365 + FanDuel Ohio Promos: Win $200 Bonus Plus Two Chances to Cash!
Win $200 guaranteed backing the Bengals tonight and get a no-sweat second chance bet too
By Joe Summers
The Bengals face the Falcons tonight in their second preseason game and you've got an excellent chance to win BIG with two Ohio sportsbook promos. Bet365 is giving you a GUARANTEED $200 bonus while FanDuel has a limited-time $1,000 no-sweat bet available!
See below how to claim each offer before tonight's contest.
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 then bet $1 or more on the Bengals tonight, you'll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's a guaranteed +20000 odds cash!
Your part is simple. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required) and deposit at least $10. Bet $1 or more on the Bengals and you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your wager settles!
While it doesn't matter if you win or lose, just be sure to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
You must be a new Bet365 user in Ohio to claim this offer. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $200 bonus - sign up for Bet365 now!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
FanDuel is covering your first bet of up to $1,000. You'll get the funds returned as bonus bets if you lose, giving you another chance to win!
All you have to do is sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required) and deposit at least $10.
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will then automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you don't win. You can bet on anything you want, though only your first wager is covered by the offer.
This promo ends THIS SUNDAY and is only valid for new FanDuel users. Sign up for FanDuel today to get a no-sweat second chance bet if you lose!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER